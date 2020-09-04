Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halting the batman' production

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: CSK to start training after all, except 13, test negative for COVID-19 again
Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing the third round of testing for the virus here. The results are a major relief to the franchise, which was hit by 13 positive cases last week. The event is due to start on September 19 and will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.
Jharkhand reports 1,618 new COVID-19 cases, 6 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 444, a health official said. The fresh infections have taken the number of activeCOVID19 cases in the state to 15,150, while 30,886 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.
Over 2,700 Mumbaikars fined for not wearing masks
Over 2,700 people have been fined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the last five months for stepping out in public without wearing masks amid the COVID19 pandemic, an official said on Friday. As per the Union government's guidelines following the viral outbreak, the civic body made masks mandatory in public places since April 9.
Assam registers 3,054 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths
Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,18,333 on Friday as 3,054 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the north-eastern state's coronavirus death toll to 330, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metropolitan districts reported two fatalities each, while Sivasagar, Barpeta and Nalbariregistered one death each, he said.
Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halting the batman' production
British star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID19, pushing Warner Bros to suspend the UK shooting schedule of The Batman. The studio's spokesperson on Thursday said that filming on the Matt Reeves directed movIe was temporarily paused after a crew member tested positive for novel coronavirus. In a statement obtained by Variety, the production company did not reveal the name of the individual who had tested positive. "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused, the spokesperson said in the statement. Vanity Fair was the first to report that Pattinson was the crew member who has contracted the virus. Neither Warner Bros nor Pattinson's representative has issued any statement regarding the 34yearold actor's health. Filming on The Batman resumed this week after it shut down in mid March amid the coronavirus pandemic, which closed productions worldwide. Actors Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell also feature in the film. The first trailer of The Batman debuted last month at DC FanDome and the film is scheduled to be released in October 2021.
India's deaths per million population is at 50
- India's total recoveries cross 3 million
- More than 1 million tests for 4 consecutive days
- India's deaths per million population is now 50. The world average is 112
- Maharashtra reports a high of 18k new cases
India COVID-19 tally spikes by more than 80,000 cases for 2nd day in a row
Total cases rise by more than 80,000 for 2nd straight day
Recoveries increase by more than 60,000 for 8th consecutive day
Deaths see an increase of more than 1,000 for 3rd straight day
Total cases at 39.36 lakh, active 8.31 lakh, recoveries 30.37 lakh & deaths 68,472
Total cases rises by 83,341, active by 15,586, recoveries by 66,659 & deaths by 1,096
Total no. of tests on a single day remains above 11 lakh, it’s 11.69 lakh vs yesterday’s 11.72 lakh
The gap between recoveries & active cases rises above 22 lakh
Recovery rate rises to 77.15% from yesterday’s 77.09%
Death rate slips to 1.74% from yesterday’s level of 1.75%
Govt defends opening up of economic activities amid rising COVID-19 cases
The government on Thursday defended its decision to open up various economic activities amid rising COVID-19 cases, saying it firmly believes that "while lives are important, livelihoods are equally important". With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am. The government has adopted a graded approach under 'Unlock' and to open up various economic activities, secretary in the health ministry, Rajesh Bhushan, told a press conference. So far, the Centre has announced four phases of 'Unlock' since June 8 to resume commercial activities.
Mumbai COVID-19 tally crosses 1.5 lakh and the death toll at 7,764; Pune cases above 1.06 lakh
Mumbai city reported 1,526 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,50,095 and the toll to 7,764. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 21,439, he added. Pune city reported 1,873 cases along with 47 fresh deaths, taking its infection count to 1,06,428 and the toll to 2,654, the official said. The Thane division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,330 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 3,46,368, while 13,089 people have died so far in the region. The Nashik division has reported 1,05,891 cases and 2,433 deaths so far. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 2,23,215 and deaths at 5,432, the official said.
Maharashtra adds record 18,105 COVID-19 cases; recoveries top 6 lakh
Maharashtra reported 18,105 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking its tally to 8,43,844 on Thursday, while 391 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said. The state reported 391 deaths, 47 of them from Pune city, taking the fatality count to 25,586, he said. Maharashtra had on Wednesday (September 2) reported 17,433 new COVID-19 cases, the previous highest one-day count. Also, 13,988 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases beyond the 6 lakh-mark to 6,12,484, the official said. The state currently has 2,05,428 active cases.
India COVID-19 count nears 40 lakh mark; recoveries above 30 lakh
India's COVID-19 case count surged past 39 lakh, the number of recoveries surpassed 30 lakh, while the death toll increased to more than 68,000 on Thursday. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 38,53,406 and the death toll at 67,376. The ministry said that 29,70,492 people have so far recovered from the infection.