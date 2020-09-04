Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halting the batman' production

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: CSK to start training after all, except 13, test negative for COVID-19 again



Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all other Chennai Super Kings players, except for the COVID19 afflicted duo of Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, will start training from Friday evening after clearing the third round of testing for the virus here. The results are a major relief to the franchise, which was hit by 13 positive cases last week. The event is due to start on September 19 and will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.