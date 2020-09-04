  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, halting the batman' production

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 04, 2020 10:34 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally went past 39 lakh on Friday with 83,341 fresh cases reported in a span of 24 hours, while the number of recoveries crossed the 30-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the country to 77.15 percent, according to the Union health ministry. The total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 39,36,747, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to68,472 with 1,096people succumbing to it in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

