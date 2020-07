The Indian Council of Medical Research has written to clinical trial sites to fast track all approvals and initiate enrolment for clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, by July 7, so that "results of the clinical trials can be launched by August 15."

ICMR and Bharat Biotech International Limited are jointly working for the preclinical as well as clinical development of the vaccine.

ICMR has written to all clinical trial partners to fast track the enrollment process.

"It is envisaged to launch the vaccine for public use latest by August 15 after completion of all clinical trials. BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target however the final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical sites involved in this project," the ICMR letter said, adding that non-compliance would be "viewed seriously."

ICMR and Bharat Biotech declined to comment on the letter.