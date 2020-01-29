Healthcare
Coronavirus vaccine developed in Hong Kong, but there is a catch
Updated : January 29, 2020 01:49 PM IST
HKU researchers based the virus on an influenza vaccine, which was previously invented by Kwok-Yung's team.
They modified the same vaccine with a part of the surface antigen of the Coronavirus.
This means that the vaccine can potentially prevent influenza and Coronavirus.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more