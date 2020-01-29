Associate Partner
Coronavirus vaccine developed in Hong Kong, but there is a catch

Updated : January 29, 2020 01:49 PM IST

HKU researchers based the virus on an influenza vaccine, which was previously invented by Kwok-Yung's team.
They modified the same vaccine with a part of the surface antigen of the Coronavirus.
This means that the vaccine can potentially prevent influenza and Coronavirus.
