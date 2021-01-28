Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 vaccination so far at 23.56 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 3.26 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,03,73,606 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.94 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total infections have mounted to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,03,73,606 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.94 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.
Jan 28, 2021
10:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: New COVID-19 cases outnumber recoveries in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh registered 111 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state's tally over 8.87 lakh, while 97 more patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday. Krishna district accounted for the highest number (19) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (16), West Godavari (14), East Godavari (13) and Guntur and Visakhapatnam (11 each). Among other places, Anantapur and Kadapa (8 each), Kurnool (5), Nellore (4) and Srikakulam (2). Incidentally, no cases were reported in the districts of Vizianagaram and Prakasam. East Godavari district's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.84 percent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.52 percent.
Jan 28, 2021
10:29
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 760 recoveries outnumber 428 new COVID cases in Karnataka
With 760 patients discharged, recoveries outnumbered 428 new Covid cases in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday. "Recoveries rose to 9,18,859 so far, with 760 discharged during the day, while 428 new cases on Tuesday increased the state's Covid-19 tally to 9,37,383, including 6,298 active cases," said the bulletin. With only 3, including one each in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Dharwada districts, succumbing to the infection, the state's death toll increased to 12,207 since the pandemic broke out on March 8 last year. In Bengaluru, 227 fresh cases were registered on Tuesday, taking its Covid tally to 3,97,836, including 4,383 active cases, while recoveries rose to 3,89,440, with 478 discharged in the last 24 hours.
Jan 28, 2021
10:15
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: For the second day in a row, no new COVID-19 case in Andamans
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Thursday. The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory remained at 4,994, while 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said. "No fresh COVID-19 case was reported for the second day in a row on Wednesday," the official said. Five people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,922, the official said.
Jan 28, 2021
10:03
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 186 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Telangana
Telangana posted 186 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total positives to nearly 2.94 lakh while one related fatality pushed the toll to 1,594. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 35, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 15 and 12 respectively, a government bulletin said on Thursday providing details as of 8 pm on January 27. The total number of cases stood at2,93,923 while recoveries were at2,89,631.
Jan 28, 2021
09:50
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total vaccination so far at 23.56 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 3.26 lakh versus previous day’s 5,671
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Global COVID-19 tally at 10,14,38,000; fatalities at 21,84,216; - Total cases in Brazil now over 9 million
Jan 28, 2021
09:34
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases fall for 20th day
-Active Cases Fall For 20th Straight Day, It’s Down 2,758 In Last 24 Hours
-Single-day Testing Remains Below 10 Lakh For 26 Consecutive Days
-Last 24 Hours Saw Testing Of 7.26 Lakh Vs Yesterday's 5.50 Lakh
-Additions To Total Cases At 11,666 Against Recoveries Of 14,301
-Increase In Deaths Below 200 For 15th Straight Day, It’s Up 123
-Recovery Rate Rises To 96.94% & Positivity Slips To 1.62%
-Mortality Rate Remains At 1.44% For 19th Straight Day
-Total Cases At 1.07 Cr, Active 1.74 Lk, Recoveries 1.04 Cr & Deaths 1.54 Lk
-Total Vaccination So Far At 23.56 Lk; Last 24-hr Tally At 3.26 Lk Vs Prev Day’s 5,671
Jan 28, 2021
09:30
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India to send 5,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka
India is expected to send 5,00,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday. It is learned that the consignments are being sent to the island nation as a "gift" from India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a commitment to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa during a virtual summit in September last that India will provide all possible support to the island nation to minimise the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has sent consignments of coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles. Last week, India began commercial exports and sent two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco.
Jan 28, 2021
09:20
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Here are the latest updates on COVID-19 vaccination so far in the country
-More than 23 Lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated across the country
-Nearly 3 Lakh beneficiaries vaccinated till 6 pm on 12th day of the vaccination drive
-Only 0.0007% people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations
-No case of serious/severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date
Jan 28, 2021
09:11
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 percent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.