Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 vaccination so far at 23.56 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 3.26 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 28, 2021 10:53 AM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases crossed 1.07 crore with 11,666 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,03,73,606 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.94 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The total infections have mounted to 1,07,01,193. The death toll increased to 1,53,847 with 123 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,03,73,606 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.94 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 percent. The COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

