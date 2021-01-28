Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 vaccination so far at 23.56 lakh; last 24-hour tally at 3.26 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: For the second day in a row, no new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a health department official said on Thursday. The coronavirus tally in the Union Territory remained at 4,994, while 62 people have so far died due to the contagion, he said. "No fresh COVID-19 case was reported for the second day in a row on Wednesday," the official said. Five people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,922, the official said.