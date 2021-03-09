Coronavirus LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million for 1st time

The Lancet infectious diseases publishes Phase 2 results of Covaxin

-2-intramuscular doses of vaccines were administered (4 weeks apart) in a total of 380 healthy children and adults.

-Higher neutralising antibody titres (2-fold) was observed in the phase 2 study than in the phase 1 study.

-In a follow-up of the phase 1 trial, COVAXIN: registered trademark: produced, durable antibody and T-cell responses 3-months post-vaccination. 6 and 12 months follow-up studies are ongoing.

-After 2-doses, local and systemic adverse reactions observed in both vaccine groups were minimal. The probability of experiencing a side effect was 10-12 percent (6-times lower than other Emergency Use Authorized vaccines).