Coronavirus LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million for 1st time

Coronavirus LIVE: With 15,388 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,99,394, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. After registering an increase for six consecutive days, the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 1,87,462, accounting for only 1.67 percent of the country's total caseload, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.40 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,99,394, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.93 percent.
Mar 9, 2021
15:11
U.S. House will take up Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus bill by Wednesday: Pelosi
The U.S. House of Representatives will take up by Wednesday the Senate version of the sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package backed by President Joe Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday. Closing in on final approval of one of the biggest U.S. anti-poverty measures since the 1960s, Democrats aim to enact the massive legislation by Sunday, when enhanced federal unemployment benefits are set to expire. The Senate passed its version of the bill after a marathon overnight vote on Saturday. The Senate version eliminated or pared back some provisions included in the House bill, which had increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and extended expanded jobless assistance through Aug. 29.
Mar 9, 2021
14:55
Meghalaya's annual tourism revenue dips to Rs 3 cr from Rs 20 cr due to COVID-19: CM
Meghalaya's annual tourism revenue has dipped to just Rs 3 crore from over Rs 20 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly on Tuesday.
Mar 9, 2021
14:42
Maharashtra MLCs claim discrepancy in COVID-19 tests, seek probe
Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it. Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days back, his swab sample test conducted by a private laboratory in Pune came out positive for coronavirus.
Delhi govt presents Rs 69,000-crore 'Deshbhakti Budget', announces free COVID vaccine for all
The Delhi government presented a Rs 69,000-crore budget themed on "patriotism" for the financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday, announcing free COVID-19 vaccination to all in its hospitals in the coming phases of the ongoing inoculation drive. Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is based on "deshbhakti" (patriotism) as it pays tributes to freedom fighters and hopes to work towards building the capital and the country, as envisioned by them.
Mar 9, 2021
13:46
Can't rule out partial lockdown in Mumbai: Guardian Minister
Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out. Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Shaikh saidlocal authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary. "If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," the minister said. Shaikh noted that people not wearing masks are being penalised in the city.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor has the COVID-19 virus, his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actor is on medication, "recovering well" and quarantining at home. "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions," Neetu wrote on Instagram. Kapoor also recovered from the virus last December.
Mar 9, 2021
13:16
Over 20 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in a day: Health Ministry
More than 20 lakh people were inoculated against coronavirus on March 8, the highest in a day so far, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to over 2.3 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As on day-52 of the COVID-19 vaccination drive (March 8), 20,19,723 vaccine doses were given.
Mar 9, 2021
13:01
26 fresh COVID-19 cases, no fatalities in Puducherry
Twenty six fresh COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory of Puducherry on Tuesday took the tally to 39,908, while the fatalities remained at 670 with no deaths being reported, the health department said. A total of 1,704 samples were tested during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM and the cumulative number of specimens examined so far stood at 6.40 lakh, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
Mar 9, 2021
12:51
2 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,026
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,026 on Tuesday as two more persons tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two more persons also recovered from the disease, he said. The archipelago now has seven active cases, while 4,957 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said. The administration has thus far tested over 2.81 lakh samples for COVID-19, he added.
Mar 9, 2021
12:36
COVID-19: 2 fatalities, 231 new cases in Haryana
Haryana reported two COVID-19 fatalities on Monday which took the death toll to 3,058 while the infection count rose to 2,72,751 with 231 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said. One fatality each was reported from Faridabad and Hisar districts, according to the bulletin. Among the fresh cases, 39 were reported Gurgaon district and 28 from Karnal district. The number of active cases in the state is 2,083 and the recovery rate is 98.12 percent, as per the bulletin.
Mar 9, 2021
12:23
The Lancet infectious diseases publishes Phase 2 results of Covaxin
-2-intramuscular doses of vaccines were administered (4 weeks apart) in a total of 380 healthy children and adults.
-Higher neutralising antibody titres (2-fold) was observed in the phase 2 study than in the phase 1 study.
-In a follow-up of the phase 1 trial, COVAXIN: registered trademark: produced, durable antibody and T-cell responses 3-months post-vaccination. 6 and 12 months follow-up studies are ongoing.
-After 2-doses, local and systemic adverse reactions observed in both vaccine groups were minimal. The probability of experiencing a side effect was 10-12 percent (6-times lower than other Emergency Use Authorized vaccines).
Mar 9, 2021
12:06
Manufacturing capacity of Covishield 70-100 MM doses per month, Covaxin 150MM doses per year: DBT
The estimated manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield' is 70-100 million doses per month, while the indigenously developed Covaxin' has a planned production capacity of 150 million doses per year, the Department of Biotechnology told a parliamentary panel. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change also strongly urged the department to explore deeper into developing cure for certain rare diseases, for which the country is, by and large, dependent on imports and patients have to shell out exorbitant amount of money for the cost and their excise/import duty.
Mar 9, 2021
11:42
Maharashtra: Over 1.22 lakh receive COVID-19 vaccination on Monday
A total of 1,07,165 people got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Maharashtra on Monday, while the figure of those who were administered the second dose stood at 15,593, taking the day's total to 1,22,758, an official said. So far, 19,05,388 people have been inoculated against the infection in the state since the drive started on January 16, he added.
Mar 9, 2021
11:25
WHO advises against mandating vaccine to travel
A senior World Health Organisation official said that so-called vaccine passports for COVID-19 should not be used for international travel because of numerous concerns, including ethical considerations that coronavirus vaccines are not easily available globally. At a press briefing on Monday, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said there are real practical and ethical considerations for countries considering using vaccine certification as a condition for travel, adding the U.N. health agency advises against it for now.
59 new COVID-19 cases push Odisha's tally to 3,37,803
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload surged to 3,37,803 on Monday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The state during the day registered recovery of 88 patients taking the number of cured persons to 3,35,168 which is 99.21 percent of the caseload. Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while its positivity rate is 3.98 percent.
Mar 9, 2021
10:24
More than 100,000 have died of COVID-19 in Italy
Italy surpassed 100,000 dead in the pandemic, a year after it became the first country in Europe to go on lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Italian Health Ministry on Monday said 318 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 100,103, the second-highest in Europe after Britain. Italy recorded its first virus death on February 21, 2020, when 78-year-old retired roofer Antonio Trevisan from a winemaking town west of Venice who had been hospitalised with heart issues died. Italy's total virus cases surpassed 3 million last week, with a new surge powered by the highly contagious variant that was first identified in Britain.
Mar 9, 2021
10:03
Global coronavirus tally at 11,77,49,800; death toll at 26,12,150
Mar 9, 2021
09:54
COVID-19: Mumbai sees 1000-plus addition for 6th straight day
The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased by over 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, taking its tally to 3,34,572, an official said. Monday's addition of 1,008 cases was, however, a dip from the 1100 plus figures notched up on the preceding five days, including 1,300 on Sunday.
Mar 9, 2021
09:45
2.26 crore people vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Ministry
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.26 crore with16,96,588jabs being given till Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said. A total 16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm on Monday, the fifty-second day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. On Monday, 14,30,954beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,634 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received 2nd dose of the vaccine according to a provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by night. The 14,30,954 beneficiaries who got the first dose include10,33,480 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 1,78,257 aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data. Cumulatively 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the provisional report till 9 pm.
Mar 9, 2021
09:36
1 year on, prevention norms key to stem COVID-19 spread: Expert
One year after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Maharashtra, the use of masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene and vaccination remain the key tools to contain the spread of the viral infection, says an expert. On March 9 last year, a Pune-based couple who had returned from a Dubai trip tested positive for coronavirus. Their daughter and a cab driver who had ferried the family from Mumbai to Pune also tested positive for the viral infection the next day. The couple was admitted to the civic-run Naidu Infectious Diseases Hospital here and recovered from the disease after some days. Their daughter and the cab driver also recovered.
Mar 9, 2021
09:27
COVID-19 INDIA UPDATES: Key points
-Active cases decline after rising for last six days; it’s down 1,285 in last 24 hours
-Total cases see a rise of 15,388; lowest single-day rise in last 5 days
-Recoveries increase by 16,596; biggest single-day rise in last one month
-Increase in deaths at 77; the lowest single-day rise in at least 10 months
-Single-day vaccination tally rises to above 20 lakh for the 1st time; its 20.2 lakh
-Recovery rate rises to 96.93 percent while positivity rate slips to 1.67 percent
-Mortality rate slips to 1.40 percent after being at 1.41 percent for 8 days
-Total cases at 1.12 crore, active at 1.87 lakh, recoveries at 1.09 crore and deaths at 1.58 lakh
Mar 9, 2021
09:15
Lockdown imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in Thane till March 31
Thane Municipal Corporation has imposed a lockdown in COVID hotspot areas, from today till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under 'Mission Begin Again' by the Maharashtra government, the order said.
Mar 9, 2021
09:09
Amid COVID-19 surge, restrictions imposed in Nashik district
The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting Tuesday after the number of COVID-19 cases rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday. The day also saw six people dying from the infection and 389 recovering. The district's overall toll is 2,140 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,20,204, he added.
Mar 9, 2021
09:00
