  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 9 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive; Single-day vaccination at over 2 million for 1st time

CNBCTV18.com | Published: March 09, 2021 01:36 PM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus LIVE: With 15,388 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,08,99,394, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. After registering an increase for six consecutive days, the number of active COVID-19 cases has gone down to 1,87,462, accounting for only 1.67 percent of the country's total caseload, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.40 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 1,08,99,394, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.93 percent.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement