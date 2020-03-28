  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: US enacts largest relief package in history

Updated : March 28, 2020 09:29 AM IST

A total of 1,693 people have died in the US due to the disease.
The highlight of the package, which amounts to almost 10 percent of the US GDP, is an outright payment of $1,200 each to almost all adults in the country and $500 each to most children to help them tide over the crisis.
