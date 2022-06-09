India records 7,240 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; Maharashtra's tally highest in 4 months at 2,701

India recorded 7,240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the active cases rose to 32,498, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The country registered eight fatalities in a day taking the death toll to 5,24,723.

Maharashtra topped the chart in terms of the number of cases. The state recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest in nearly four months, but did not report any fatality. The active caseload inched closer to the 10,000-mark at 9,806, the health department said. With the fresh cases, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,98,815 and the death toll to 11,47,866.

Mumbai recorded 1,765 cases, which constitutes over 60 percent of the state's overall tally for the day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.