The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India have been doubling every 4.1 days, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

The number of positive cases in India would have doubled every 7.4 days if the outbreak had not been so severe in the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Agarwal added.

India has so far reported a total of 3,577 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 3,219 are active cases. The total number of positive cases rose by 505 patients over the last 24 hours. The first positive case was reported on Jan 30 and the patient had a travel history to Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus. Simultaneously, 274 people have also been discharged until now.

The ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research reiterated that there is no evidence so far of coronavirus being airborne but spitting in public spaces, smoking, chewing tobacco, gutkha should be avoided to reduce the risk of transmission.

Rapid test kits are expected to be available with the government by April 9 and these tests will be able to confirm within minutes if a patient is infected with coronavirus. These kits will be deployed in areas that have reported a high number of cases and will mainly be used to test patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar and Agarwal added.

As doctors and healthcare workers are facing scarcity of personal protection equipment across the country, Agarwal said that the government accepts that there is a scarcity of PPEs in the country but expects the supply to increase as the identified domestic manufacturers have started making the PPEs.

Separately, it was also announced that AIIMS Jhajjar will function as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital consisting of 300-bed isolation wards for patients requiring advanced medical support.

In a video conference with states and union territories, districts have been advised to make a COVID-19 crisis management plan.

