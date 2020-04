Fresh cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh and SBS Nagar district of Punjab after reporting no positive cases for the past 28 days.

This reduces the total number of districts with no cases over the past 28 days to 16 with the latest additions being Gondia of Maharashtra, Devangere in Karnataka and Lakhi Sarai in Bihar.

A total of 85 districts from 25 States and union territories have not reported any new cases since the last 14 days.

As of 5:00 pm on April 27, a total of 6,361 patients have been discharged and this has increased the current rate of recovery to 22.4 percent.

India has reported a total of 28,380 positive cases of COVID-19. The first case was reported on Jan 30 and had a travel history to Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with all states and union territories and advised them to ensure strict implementation of lockdown in Red and orange zones and strict surveillance in green zones, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, ministry of health and family welfare said.