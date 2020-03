The number of COVID-19 cases across the country has risen to 649 amid growing concerns of the worldwide pandemic. Thirteen people have died in India due to the virus.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 593, as 43 people have been cured, discharged or migrated. The 649 positive cases include over 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 128, including three foreign nationals, followed by Kerala which has recorded 109 cases, including eight foreign nationals.

Karnataka has reported 41 coronavirus positive cases, while cases in Gujarat have risen to 38, including one foreign national.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in an emotional televised address where he said that unless India's 130 crore population practices social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus and slide back by 21 years.