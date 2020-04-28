Coronavirus unlikely to be eliminated, will keep coming in waves, say Chinese scientists

Coronavirus is not going anywhere anytime soon. Chinese scientists have attested to the growing belief that coronavirus will return in waves like the flu.

The fact that some carriers of coronavirus remain asymptomatic has made it difficult to contain its transmission, unlike the virus’ close strain SARS, Chinese researchers told reporters on Monday. Those infected with SARS would become gravely ill, making it easy to isolate the infected and contain the transmission of the virus. However, coronavirus gives no such leeway.

“This is very likely to be an epidemic that co-exists with humans for a long time, becomes seasonal and is sustained within human bodies,” Jin Qi, the director of the Institute of Pathogen Biology at China’s top medial research institute, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Some health experts have suggested controlled spread of the virus in countries with young populations, like India’s, in a bid to build herd immunity against the deadly virus. The constant lockdowns are unlikely to be effective in eliminating the virus, researchers suggest.

There was growing hope that summer temperatures in northern hemisphere will prove effective against the virus, but that possibility seems remote.

“The virus is heat sensitive, but that’s when it’s exposed to 56 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes and the weather is never going to get that hot,” Bloomberg quoted Wang Guiqiang as saying. Wang is the head of the infectious diseases department of Peking University First Hospital. “So globally, even during the summer, the chance of cases going down significantly is small,” he added.

Globally, more than 3 million people have been infected by COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus. More than 200,000 people have died from the disease.