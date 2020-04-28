Healthcare Coronavirus unlikely to be eliminated, will keep coming in waves, say Chinese scientists Updated : April 28, 2020 04:10 PM IST The fact that some carriers of coronavirus remain asymptomatic has made it difficult to contain its transmission, unlike the virus’ close strain SARS, Chinese researchers told reporters on Monday. Some health experts have suggested controlled spread of the virus in countries with young populations, like India’s, in a bid to build herd immunity against the deadly virus. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365