  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus unlikely to be eliminated, will keep coming in waves, say Chinese scientists

Updated : April 28, 2020 04:10 PM IST

The fact that some carriers of coronavirus remain asymptomatic has made it difficult to contain its transmission, unlike the virus’ close strain SARS, Chinese researchers told reporters on Monday.
Some health experts have suggested controlled spread of the virus in countries with young populations, like India’s, in a bid to build herd immunity against the deadly virus.
Coronavirus unlikely to be eliminated, will keep coming in waves, say Chinese scientists

You May Also Like

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Indian startups attract funding worth USD 2.5 billion in Q1 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement