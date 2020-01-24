Coronavirus: Two who returned from China under watch in Mumbai hospital; 25 Indian students trapped in Wuhan

officer said on Friday.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created an isolation ward at its Kasturba hospital in Chinchpokali. "The isolation ward has been created for diagnosis and treatment of persons suspected to have the coronavirus infection," said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health officer of the BMC.

Keskar said civic health authorities have been kept two persons, who returned from China, under observation for mild cough and exhibiting cold-related symptoms.

She said doctors at the Mumbai International Airport have been asked to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

"All private doctors in the city have been asked to alert us (the BMC) if they observe symptoms of the coronavirus in anyone who has returned from China," she said.

According to Kasturba Hospital sources, they have received detailed instructions from the Maharashtra government about the coronavirus and how to deal with the illness and they have been instructed to strictly follow those.

The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830.

Up to 25 students from India — 20 from Kerala — have been trapped in Wuhan as the city was locked down to prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading, said a Times of India report on Thursday.

Another 14 students, who were interns at a hospital in Yichang, had planned to fly to Kolkata from the Kunming airport on January 23 or 24, the report added.

The Indian embassy, in a statement, said that it was closely monitoring the situation in China. "The relevant authorities have assured all assistance to residents of Wuhan, including food supply," said the embassy, the report mentioned.

The embassy has been receiving queries from Indians in Hubei province and their relatives in India to enquire about the coronavirus epidemic in China.

The Indian embassy in China has cancelled the Republic Day ceremony in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian mission on Friday took to social media to announce the cancellation of the celebrations scheduled for January 26.



In view of the evolving situation due to the corona virus outbreak in China as well as the decision of Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events, @EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th.

— India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

According to media reports, a nurse from Ettumannur in Kottayam district of India's Kerala, working at the Al Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia, has tested positive for the virus.

Further, the reports added at least 30 nurses from Kerala have been kept under isolation at the hospital.

Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.