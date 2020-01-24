Coronavirus: Two who returned from China under watch in Mumbai hospital; 25 Indian students trapped in Wuhan
Updated : January 24, 2020 12:44 PM IST
According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus has climbed to 25 with confirmed cases rising sharply to 830.
Up to 25 students from India — 20 from Kerala — have been trapped in Wuhan as the city was locked down to prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading, said a Times of India report.
Two persons who returned from China to Mumbai were kept under medical observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, a BMC healthofficer said on Friday.
