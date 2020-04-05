Healthcare Coronavirus: Trump says 'Going to be a lot of death' in US next week Updated : April 05, 2020 11:31 AM IST White House medical experts have forecast that between 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could be killed in the pandemic, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed. "Fears of shortages have led to inflated requests," Trump said of submissions his administration has received to dole out equipment from the strategic national stockpile. Almost all Americans are under orders from state and local officials to stay home except for essential outings such as grocery shopping or seeing a doctor.