There are more clinical evidence emerging against the use of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine or HCQS in the battle against COVID-19. The anti-malarial drug, which was touted by President Donald Trump as being a ‘game changer’, has also received emergency approval from the US drug regulator and Indian authorities as preventive medicine for healthcare workers.

The latest study was carried out in the US on a group of 368 male veterans hospitalised for Coronavirus. The analysis found that while 11 percent of veterans with COVID-19 who received standard care died, the percentage of deaths rose to 28 percent when they were also given HCQS.

The study, while not being a rigorous one as pointed out by experts and retrospective, has had the largest sample size till date to study the effect of HCQS on COVID-19. The conclusion of the study it seems is that the risk of fatality among those who used the drug was higher compared to those who did not use it.

This comes soon after a study of giving higher chloroquine doses to COVID-19 patients in Brazil was halted early due to concerns of side effects such as irregular heartbeats and 11 patients dying in less than a week on the trial. The study that involved 81 patients concluded that a higher dose of the drug over a 10-day regime was not recommended as it presented potential safety hazards.

However, it is important to point out that the patients in this trial were given a higher dose than what was recommended by the Chinese or the US regulators. In the past few weeks, a French study too concluded that the administration of HCQ did not meaningfully reduce admission into Intensive Care units or death. The study was from data collected across four hospitals of more than 181 COVID-19 patients.

Back home too, some experts have cautioned against the use of HCQS in treating COVID-19. A group of experts in an article published in the reputed medical journal, Lancet, last week, warned against the use of HCQS. The write up alerts one against a ‘blanket recommendation’ of use of HCQS as a preventive medication in lieu of insufficient credible evidence.

The four experts, who penned the article, say that contact needs to be provided with a ‘clear informed choice’ with a clear communication of possible risks.