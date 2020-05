Indoco Remedies today said that it has got US FDA approval for its drug succinylcholine chloride (injection). This drug is the generic version of Hospira's Quelicin injection, and is used along with general anesthesia. The drug aids tracheal intubation, skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery, and mechanical ventilation.

In addition, it is also being used in the treatment of some patients with COVID-19. Indoco Remedies has received approval for the drug within four months of filing it with the US drug regulator.

The other drug that received quick approval from the USFDA due to COVID-19 is Cipla’s inhaler Albuterol. Similarly, Ipca Lab was allowed to export hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the US despite the regulator having put the plants under import alert.