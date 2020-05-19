  • SENSEX
Coronavirus treatment from Moderna vaccine appears safe, shows positive results in 8 people

Updated : May 19, 2020 08:01 AM IST

Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, has brought in a wave of positive sentiment after the biotech company produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.
The data comes from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial that kicked off in March.
The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 under development intended to protect against the novel coronavirus.
