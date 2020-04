"Times like these bring friends closer," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump thanked him for clearing the export of anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, to the US.

The drug has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a potential treatment for the coronavirus and was touted repeatedly by Trump as a "game changer". India had earlier put a hold on its export, but later allowed it at Trump's request.

"Fully agree with you, President Donald Trump. Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever. India shall do everything possible to help humanity's fight against COVID-19. We shall win this together," Prime Minister Modi stated in a tweet.

The reply came after Trump thanked him for giving a green signal for the export of the drug. "Thank you Prime Minister for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" he said.