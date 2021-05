Dr K VijayRaghavan, the principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, on Wednesday, May 5, said that the third wave of COVID-19 was "inevitable", adding that the vaccines needed to be "updated" to handle the new strains.

Speaking at a press briefing, VijayRaghavan said, “A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves.”

Here's what others have said on the third wave:

Dr V Ravi, a renowned virologist, predicts that the third wave of the novel coronavirus is expected to hit the children in a big way and urged both the Centre and state governments to prepare for the imminent situation. He thinks India may see a third wave of COVID-19 between October and December.

Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is of the view that India may see a third wave of COVID-19 if an aggressive nationwide lockdown isn't taken into consideration. However, he warned that the situation may worsen if the virus continues to evolve and develops an immune escape mechanism. Speaking to India Today, he said a countrywide lockdown, for a sufficient period, was needed to break the chain of transmission of this virus.

Meanwhile, Udhhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, is already on his toes to tackle the third wave. On Wednesday, May 5, the chief minister said the third wave is imminent, adding his government has started "mission oxygen" so that there's no scarcity.

"We have started the preparations for the third wave. We have directed to increase oxygen production by 3,000 metric tonnes from the current 1,200 metric tonnes," Thackeray told the media.

VK Paul, a NITI Aayog member and the chief of the national expert group on vaccines, when asked if the nationwide lockdown was the solution to contain the spread of the virus said that if anything more is required, those options are always discussed. Besides, he said the states have already been instructed to impose restrictions to break the chain of transmission.