In an attempt to limit the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic in the country, the central government on Sunday announced complete shutdown of 75 districts across the country.

The state governments have issued orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

These districts are from states across the country, including in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Kerala.

LIVE: All the latest news, views and updates on the Covid-19 outbreak

During a press briefing on Sunday, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health said that the challenge is to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

The central government has asked states to stop all services except essential ones in 75 districts with positive Covid-19 cases, he added.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose above 370 on Sunday with seven deaths. The government has announced almost complete shutdown of the major cities where coronavirus cases have been reported.

All inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services have been suspended across the country until March 31.

Here’s a full list of districts that will be in complete lockdown from March 23: