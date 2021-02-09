Healthcare Coronavirus testing collapses in Myanmar after coup Updated : February 09, 2021 01:04 PM IST The number of cases found on Monday was just four – compared with an average of 420 a day in the last week of January. Myanmar has suffered one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia with a total of 31,177 deaths from more than 141,000 cases. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply