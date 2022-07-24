India records 20,279 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 20,279 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours, less than 1,130 cases or 5.29 percent lower than Saturday. The total count of infections stood at 4,38,88,755. The active cases increased to 1,52,200 with an increase of 2,100 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Statewise - Maharashtra reported 2,336 new cases, followed by Kerala at 2252, Tamil Nadu at 2014, West Bengal at 1844. Twenty-five states and union territories (UTs) reported a rise in active cases, while nine states and UTs have reported a fall in active cases, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Kerala and West Bengal reported seven deaths each, followed by Maharashtra at five, and Himachal Pradesh - four. Two deaths each was recorded by Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and one each by Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, and Tripura. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 percent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.29 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46 percent, according to the ministry. The daily test positivity rate was the highest in Mizoram at 27.30 percent, then by Meghalaya at 19.93 percent, and Arunachal Pradesh at 17.89 percent, the ministry said.