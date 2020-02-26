  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Economy

Coronavirus: Study begins in US to test possible treatment

Updated : February 26, 2020 10:34 AM IST

There are no proven treatments or vaccines for the new and mysterious virus, which has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed more than 2,700, with the overwhelming majority of cases in China.
At least two patient studies are already underway in China, including the other study involving remdesivir, which is made by Gilead Sciences, and another that tests a combination HIV drug containing lopinavir and ritonavir.
Coronavirus: Study begins in US to test possible treatment

You May Also Like

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Six SC judges infected with H1N1, CJI holds meeting

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Coronavirus impact to be more visible in Q1 of next year, says Indian Hotels’ Puneet Chhatwal

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Namaste Trump day 1: Here’s how the US president's visit has panned out so far

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement