After Delhi, Maharashtra is likely to become the second state to enforce rapid random testing to contain the spread of COVID-19. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the decision to opt for rapid random testing was taken in the Maharashtra state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

People in the know say that the next step will be identifying the hotspots or the areas which are witnessing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. Accordingly, rapid random testing will be enforced in clusters, areas with dense population and areas witnessing a significant increase in cases.

Though the exact contours are not yet decided, people close to the matter point out that testing spread will depend on the number of rapid test kits allotted by the central government to Maharashtra.

Maharashtra government meets on April 07, 2020, to discuss ways to tackle the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Maharashtra has become the first state to cross 1,000 COVID-19 patients. As of April 8, the count of COVID-19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is at 1,018 out of which Mumbai had 116 patients. The total discharges stand at 79.

For all our COVID-19 coverage click here.