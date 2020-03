The Delhi government on Wednesday said it has disinfected 7,877 public service vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, so far to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "We advise the owners and operators of public service vehicles to act responsibly and get their vehicles disinfected on a daily basis so that we can overcome this crisis. We are providing this facility free of cost for everyone."

The disinfection drive is being organised at all DTC and cluster bus depots on a daily basis in two shifts -- 10 am to 12 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.