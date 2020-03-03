Healthcare
Coronavirus scare: Noida school postpones exam after father of a student tested positive
Updated : March 03, 2020 02:05 PM IST
Some family members of the Delhi-based man, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus, Health Ministry sources said.
One of the accountants working for the man, who lives in Mayur Vihar, and some of his relatives have also been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for tests, they said.