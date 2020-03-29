  • SENSEX
Coronavirus scare: Migrant workers returning to villages in Bihar not welcome back home

Updated : March 29, 2020 04:39 PM IST

In many places in Bihar and elsewhere, those returning back home from states and even from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan were reported to the police, who, in turn, handed them over to medical authorities for tests and subsequent measures.
Some villages in Bihar have gone into lockdown, refusing entry of people even from neighbouring areas, to curb the spread of infection.
