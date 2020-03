A whole lot of prominent personalities have tested positive for coronavirus and several events have been cancelled owing to the outbreak.

Whether you are a sports star, First Lady or an Oscar winning actor, nobody is unscathed from impact of Covid-19.

Some of the confirmed cases include Mikel Arteta, coach of Arsenal Football Club, Sophie Trudeau the Canadian Prime Minister's wife and actor Tom Hanks. So, Covid 19 has hit not only the markets but also sports and entertainment world.

In the world of sport, apart from arsenals coach, players Daniele Rugani of Juventus and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have also tested positive. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea's teams are under self-isolation. Further, Cristiano Ronaldo and some players from Manchester City and Leicester City are in self-quarantine. While Champions League and Europa League have been suspended, the premier League has called an emergency meet today.

Cricket has also felt the brunt. Matches between India vs South Africa, Australia vs New Zealand would be played without spectators. As far as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned, though the Delhi government has said that no matches would be played in Delhi, the final decision by BCCI is pending. It is important to note that visa restrictions mean that foreign players would be unavailable till April 15th.

Separately, sports events like the NBA, Australian Grand Prix and ATP Events have been suspended.

On politics front, after Canadian PM'S wife and Brazilian Communications Secretary tested positive, leaders like Justin Trudeau and Jair Bolsonaro have been tested. As a preventive measure, public tours at United States' - Capitol Hill and India's Rashtrapati Bhavan have been halted.

From the entertainment world, Orlando's Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line along with the famous New York Broadway Theatre have been shut.

Bollywood movies like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and the new James Bond film - 'No Time to Die' have been pushed to a further date.