  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Early lockdown, social distancing helped India report less COVID-19 cases per million population, says Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy

Updated : March 31, 2020 06:23 PM IST

Hyderabad-based gastro-enterologists and Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Doctor D Nageshwar Reddy said eleven different mutations of the virus have been identified in the studies conducted in India thus far.
There are mutations in different viruses in different parts of the world and we have to see how these mutations actively affect different geographical areas.

You May Also Like

ONGC, IOC, other oil firms, contribute over Rs 1,031 crore to PM COVID-19 fund

ONGC, IOC, other oil firms, contribute over Rs 1,031 crore to PM COVID-19 fund

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement