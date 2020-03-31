  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex gains over 800 points, Nifty opens above 8,500
Asia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
Crude oil futures slide as pandemic darkens demand outlook
Rupee opens 13 paise higher at 75.52 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Business

Coronavirus: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India

Updated : March 31, 2020 03:52 PM IST

LG Electronics India has said it has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor one million meals to migrant labourers and daily wage workers.
Samsung India will provide preventive kits to hospitals, which includes a surgeon gown, face mask.
Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the covid-19 pandemic in India.
Coronavirus: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India

You May Also Like

ONGC, IOC, other oil firms, contribute over Rs 1,031 crore to PM COVID-19 fund

ONGC, IOC, other oil firms, contribute over Rs 1,031 crore to PM COVID-19 fund

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

Will have no BS-IV stock left by April 1, says Rajiv Bajaj

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

10 employees of Jubilant Life Sciences Nanjangud plant test positive for COVID-19, 1,000 staff home quarantined

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement