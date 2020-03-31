Business Coronavirus: Samsung, LG to provide preventive kits, other electronic products to hospitals in India Updated : March 31, 2020 03:52 PM IST LG Electronics India has said it has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor one million meals to migrant labourers and daily wage workers. Samsung India will provide preventive kits to hospitals, which includes a surgeon gown, face mask. Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the covid-19 pandemic in India.