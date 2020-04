Four persons were discharged from a hospital here on Monday, after they were found to have recovered from COVID-19, an official at the facility said. Doctors released them as they tested negative for coronavirus twice, he said. All four of them, residents of Tehatta in Nadia district, were admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital here during the first week of April, the official said.

Currently, around 10 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he added.

On Sunday, too, four people were discharged from the hospital, having recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of people to defeat the disease in the state stands at 26, though no official confirmation has arrived in this regard.

Meanwhile, normal services were suspended at the gynaecology and maternity wards of the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, after a patient there tested positive for the disease on Saturday, a senior official said.