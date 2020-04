For the first time since the imposition of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with interact with the floor leaders of major political parties via video conferencing on April 8.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed Saturday that all such floor leaders have been invited whose parties have at least five MPs combined in both the Houses of the Parliament.

The interaction will be on government's approach to deal with the coronavirus pandemic so far and the next plan of action in containing the spread of the virus which has so far killed 68 people in India. The video conference will take place at 11 a.m. on April 8.

Sources said the government proposes to listen to the advises from the floor leaders of different political parties, taking everyone along in the war against coronavirus.

Earlier, Modi had urged all the Chief Ministers to come back with suggestions on a common exit plan from the current shutdown.

The Prime Minister is also likely to give a hint on whether he wishes to extend the current lockdown or in how many phases he wishes to withdraw it, as and when. The country's economy, which has taken a beating due to the lockdown, may also feature in the discussion.