COVID-19 death toll in country rises to 62, cases to 2,547

Updated : April 03, 2020 10:09 PM IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,322, while 162 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.
In an updated data at 6: 00 pm, six fresh deaths were reported. Four were from Telengana and one each from Gujarat and Punjab.
The highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection was reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Tamil Nadu with 309 infections and Kerala with 286 cases.
