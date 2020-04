FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Wednesday said it will donate face masks and hand sanitisers to the government and relief organisations to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The company is planning to donate 1.5 million masks to the government and relief organisations, it said in a statement.

P&G has already started production of hand sanitisers at its Roorkee facility and will soon start manufacturing 3-ply face masks in Hyderabad, the firm said in the statement.

The company added that these initiatives are part of its response programme 'P&G Suraksha India'.

P&G Indian Subcontinent MD & CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said, "Under the programme, we are stepping up to support the government and those who are on the front line in India's fight against COVID-19."

Gopalan said that the company has started production of hand sanitisers and will begin the production of masks soon, using it to ensure people can continue operating safely and will share it with those who are on the front line.

"To start with, we will donate 1.5 million masks to the government and relief organisations to combat the spread of this pandemic," he added.

Under P&G Suraksha India, the company is extending its support to the broader community through in-kind, product and critical supplies to aid frontline and essential workers who are working to combat the spread of coronavirus.