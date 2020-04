A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died at Indira Gandhi Government MedicalCollege & Hospital (IGGMCH) here on Wednesday.

On the same premises, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child during the day and tested positive for virus too, an official said.

In the same hospital, a 28-year-old woman gave birth to a child on Wednesday.

She had been admitted in IGGMCH for delivery but as she was a resident of containment zone, doctors took her swab for virus test.

She gave birth to a baby girl, bu also tested positive for coronavirus.

"The infant will be tested for infection after three days," Dr Pandey said.

Also, catch all the latest updates and trends on the novel coronavirus with CNBCTV18's blog