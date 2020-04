PM Narendra Modi has asked states to consider following 'Himachal Pradesh model’ to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Under this model, the state screened the entire population for influenza-like symptoms. Those that were ill, were given medication and those whose condition did not improve were put through a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

The entire population was screened for influenza-like symptoms and 16,000 officials were pressed into action to check the health of the citizens, the Economic Times reported. This helped the state find out the exact number of suspects and quarantine them or provide them with treatment.

The HP model is different from that of Bhilwara where a strict lockdown was implemented, followed by a curfew. In Bhilwara, over 22 lakh people were screened, many of them more than once.

The success of Bhilwara in containing the transmission of coronavirus prompted the central government to adopt the ‘Bhilwara model of containment’ on the national level.

Meanwhile, the model adopted by Kerala was also regarded as one for the rest of India to follow.

Kerala resorted to "aggressive testing, intense contact tracing, instituting a longer quarantine and built thousands of shelters for migrant workers stranded by the sudden nationwide shutdown".