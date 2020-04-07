Coronavirus pandemic: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks suspension of central vista revamp in 5-point plan
Updated : April 07, 2020 02:49 PM IST
In her letter to the prime minister, the veteran leader gave full support to the austerity measures taken by the government including the slashing of the salaries of MPs.
Gandhi requested that the amount saved from slashing the salaries of MPs, i.e; approximately Rs 2,50,000 crore per year should be then used to establishing a safety fund for unorganised workers including migrant labourers.
Gandhi also suggested putting on hold of all foreign visits by ministers and bureaucrats during the period as a means to counter unwanted expense.