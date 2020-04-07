Coronavirus pandemic: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM, seeks suspension of central vista revamp in 5-point plan

Congress President Sonia Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting a series of steps the government should take to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the steps she has suggested, the Congress chief said the government should suspend the Rs 20,000 crore plan to revamp the central vista that houses Parliament and other government buildings.

"At a time like this, such an outlay seems self-indulgent to say the least I am certain that Parliament can function comfortably within the existing historical buildings. There is no urgent or pressing requirement that cannot be postponed until this crisis is contained. This sum could instead be allocated towards constructing new hospital infrastructure and diagnostics along with equipping our frontline workers with Personal Protection Equipment (PPES) and better facilities," she wrote.

She also supported the government's decision to slash MP salaries by 30 percent, adding that the government should now also slash expenditure budget by 30 percent.

"It makes sense to order a proportionate reduction of 30 percent in the expenditure budget (other than Salaries, Pensions and Central Sector Schemes) for the Government of India as well. This 30 percent (ie. Rs. 2.5 lakh crores per year approximately) can then be allocated towards establishing an economic safety net for migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSMEs and those in the unorganised sector," Gandhi wrote.

She added that the government put on hold of all foreign visits by ministers and bureaucrats during the period as a means to counter unwanted expense, unless for emergency reasons and approved by the PM.

Further, she asked for transfer of all money from PM-CARES fund to PMNRF.

"This will ensure efficiency, transparency, accountability and audit in the manner in which these funds are allocated and spent," Gandhi said in her latter.

"It seems like a waste of effort and resources to have and create two separate entities for the distribution of funds: I understand that Rs 3,800 crore approximately are lying unutilised in the PMNRF (at the end of FY-2019). These funds, plus the amount in PM Cares fund, can be utilised to ensure an immediate food security net for those at the very margins of society," she wrote.