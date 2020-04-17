Coronavirus pandemic: Govt updates 'containment plan' for large outbreaks

If 15 coronavirus positive cases are reported in a particular area, then it will be considered a large outbreak, the government said in an updated version of its containment plan in the country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released the latest containment plan for large outbreaks on April 17 amid a rising number of coronavirus cases across the country.

The updated plan, that comes within days of the the initial copy, which clarified that quarantine of patients and suspects will be done in geographic locations that are experiencing large number of COVID-19 cases including multiple blocks of one or more districts.

“The geographic quarantine (cordon sanitaire) strategy calls for near-absolute interruption of movement of people to and from a relatively large defined geographic area where there is a single large outbreak or multiple foci of local transmission of COVID-19. In simple terms, it is a barrier erected around the focus of infection,” a release issued by the Health Ministry said.

Although containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases are reported for 4 weeks, they would continue at least for 28 days after the last zonal case tests negative for the disease. Also, surveillance will continue in the region for influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.

The release of the containment plan comes amid calls by experts for the release of a comprehensive document that is an essential tool of guidance in the health and administrative front in case there is a large outbreak of coronavirus infections.