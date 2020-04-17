Healthcare
Coronavirus pandemic: Govt updates 'containment plan' for large outbreaks
Updated : April 17, 2020 04:10 PM IST
The updated plan comes withing days after an initial copy made it clear that geographic quarantine will be applicable to all areas that are experiencing large numbers of positive cases.
Although containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases are reported for 4 weeks, they would continue at least for 28 days after the last zonal case tests negative for the disease.