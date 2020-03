In a positive step to stall the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus, which has roiled financial markets and created widespread concern, American-based biotechnology company Moderna is slated to conduct the first test for a potential vaccine in Seattle. A New York Times report states that the trial will involve "more than 45 adults ranging from the age of 18 to 55".

As the virus spreads globally, with more cases being reported almost on a daily basis, the need of the hour has been to find a vaccine or cure which could be administered to a large set of people. If the upcoming trial proves to be effective, the next steps will be to ensure that it is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration; a federal agency. Once the necessary approval is in place, the vaccine may be widely available and ready for distribution.

The exact nature and potential damage of the disease need to be carefully examined. With several hundred deaths globally, the primary impact has been on economic and social activity. Governments have taken several precautionary measures such as asking people to work from home and the prevention of large gatherings at public places such as malls and restaurants. Some of the main steps being encouraged include reducing physical contact, immediate treatment in case of cold and cough and frequent medical checkups.

The black swan nature of the current crisis means that there are very few historical examples which could serve as effective tools and reactions from the government and public authorities have been time-bound and ongoing. However, there are also positive signs, as the number of reported cases in China have somewhat reduced over the last couple of days. As the trial in Seattle takes place, the medical community is hopeful that the urgency of the situation is being widely acknowledged by pharmaceutical companies.