The world is under a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 30,000 lives across the globe so far. Countries are making efforts to contain the spread of the virus by restricting the movement of people, quarantining suspects and implementing strict social distancing measures. India too has initiated a 21-day lockdown, which experts suggest could be extended if the number of positive cases do not reduce.

Nonetheless, the lockdown is sure having a positive impact on a majority of the masses and the environment. Here are 10 ways in which the lockdown is benefiting us.

1. Good hygiene

Everyone is now washing their hands more often, covering their mouths while coughing or sneezing. These are some practices which were not common, at least in a country like India. But as people are becoming more aware of the spread of the virus, these habits would sure go on to become part of our lifestyle.

2. No traffic congestion

The 21-day lockdown has shut offices, industries, educational institutes and practically everything were people would gather in large numbers. As there are restrictions on movement of vehicles, deserted streets are a rare site, especially in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad among others. This has significantly reduced travel time for emergency services. For example, a cab drive from Dombivli to Lower Parel in Mumbai would otherwise take 1 hour and 45 minutes, which has now been reduced to just 40 minutes.

3. No noise pollution

‘No Honking’ was one of the most flouted rules especially in cities like Delhi and Mumbai as commuters would use blaring horns near hospital and school zones. At some moments it even felt like drivers were competing to showoff who had a louder horn. As we are now in self isolation, the sounds of birds chirping is a blessing for humanity.

4. Decrease in carbon footprint

Scientists have been requesting countries for years to take steps towards reducing carbon emissions. This is the first time that all carbon producing economies have gone under a lockdown at the same time. The results are amazing. NASA has discovered that levels of carbon monoxide were 30-45 percent lower in the atmosphere in China in February and early March, compared to the same period in 2019. In Delhi, the air quality is ‘Good’ and people are posting pictures of clear blue skies on social media.

5. Reconnecting with long lost friends and relatives

No more excuses like, “I am busy right now, will call you back in a bit.” Very often we took the liberty to shelve off friends who needed advise or that family member who wanted someone to just listen to their woes. People are now engaging in video and phone calls with even those who we lost contact with. Some have created WhatsApp groups to connect with school friends. Apps like Houseparty are also a rage. Besides, families are spending quality time playing games, practicing new forms of art etc.

6. Seeping well

With no 5 am alarms, no pressure of reaching office on time and the best one is this -- no exam pressure, many individuals are giving their bodies and mind the rest they deserve.

7. No eating out

This one could have mixed reactions. If you’re not good in the kitchen, you’re surviving on food that you probably don’t like. Your favourite restaurant may have shut and you could be wary of ordering food from another place due to fears of getting infection with coronavirus. And who would want to risk taking ill at a time when boosting your immunity is of top priority. Well, this is indeed the time to step up your skills in the kitchen.

8. No shopping, no drinking, no smoking

This is for those who are addicted. Apart from mental stress, an addiction can weigh heavily on one’s pocket. Be it smoking, drinking alcohol, buying clothes, shoes, jewellery, accessories or gadgets, these 21 days would help you save some cash as malls, stores, bars and the corner cigarette store are all shut.

9. Cleaning the house

This is one task not many are fond of. But with ample time in hand and nothing important to do, many office goers are finally getting to clean their messed up cupboards, doing the laundry, vacuuming mattresses, fans, cleaning refrigerators and air conditioners.

10. International unity