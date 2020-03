What is Coronavirus or COVID-19?

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a larger family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 is the infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus. COVID-19 is the specific illness related to the current outbreak, which has not been previously identified in humans. The acronym stands for “coronavirus disease 2019,” which refers to the year the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December. The name of the virus is SARS-CoV-2.

What are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms are fever, tiredness, and dry cough, according to the WHO. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. People with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical attention.

How does it spread?

People contract COVID-19 from other people who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from when a person coughs or exhales. Infected people can transfer the infection to other things and surfaces like door knobs, lift buttons, handrails etc. Those droplets land on surfaces and other people can become infected by touching the objects and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. The virus can live on surfaces for as long as 9 days, according to some independent experts, although the WHO says it is currently unknown the virus can live on a surface.

How long does it take to show symptoms?

The coronavirus median incubation period is about 5 days, with most people developing symptoms within 12 days. Most government are putting people under a self-quarantine period of 14 days.

Is there a vaccine?

To date, there is no known vaccine and currently, clinical trials are underway to find specific drug treatments. The best cure right now is prevention.

What can you do in case of symptoms or information about suspected cases?

In order to aid the citizens of India within the country and the Non-Resident Indian citizens (NRIs), the government has extended helplines and websites to inform, answer and act to the queries and complaints regarding coronavirus, to control the to control the spread of the disease.

All-India Helpline Number is 011-23978046.

What measures has the Indian govt taken to prevent its spread?

The Central government has initiated strong measures to detect and prevent a mass outbreak of the virus in the country. India has virtually quarantined itself for the next one month by suspending all existing visas till April 15. Incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and are informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.