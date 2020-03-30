  • SENSEX
Coronavirus outbreak: Successfully treated few Covid-19 patients, says Fortis Healthcare

Updated : March 30, 2020 02:20 PM IST

The hospital has set up isolation wards in all of its 28 hospitals across the country and a total of 262 isolation beds have been earmarked to treat COVID-19 patients.
Fortis has also started testing COVID-19 samples via its diagnostics arm SRL Diagnostics.
The hospital said they have the ability to scale up beds if required and currently have a provision of 500 ventilators across the network.

