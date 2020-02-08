Healthcare Coronavirus outbreak: Singapore raises alert level, sparking panic buying Updated : February 08, 2020 03:01 PM IST Since emerging late last year, the virus has killed over 700 people and infected more than 34,000 in China, and spread to many other countries. Pictures circulating on social media showed empty shelves in some stores, carts filled with goods and long lines at counters, which continued into Saturday. Hong Kong has also been hit by a wave of panic-buying in recent days as it seeks to battle the virus, with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of crucial goods.