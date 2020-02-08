Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus outbreak: Singapore raises alert level, sparking panic buying

Updated : February 08, 2020 03:01 PM IST

Since emerging late last year, the virus has killed over 700 people and infected more than 34,000 in China, and spread to many other countries.
Pictures circulating on social media showed empty shelves in some stores, carts filled with goods and long lines at counters, which continued into Saturday.
Hong Kong has also been hit by a wave of panic-buying in recent days as it seeks to battle the virus, with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of crucial goods.
Coronavirus outbreak: Singapore raises alert level, sparking panic buying

You May Also Like

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Yes Bank gets shareholder nod to hike authorised share cap to Rs 1,100 crore

Yes Bank gets shareholder nod to hike authorised share cap to Rs 1,100 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement