Coronavirus outbreak: PM holds review meet, asks officials to ensure sufficient quarantine, critical care facilities

Updated : March 07, 2020 07:04 PM IST

At the meeting with all ministries and departments concerned, he said that in view of expert opinion, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as much as possible and made aware of the do's and don'ts.
While complimenting all departments for the work done so far, Modi stressed that as the coronavirus scenario evolves, India has to be prepared in its response.
On Saturday, a flight from Tehran brought to Delhi swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having the coronavirus infection.
