The Maharashtra government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and airconditioned shopping malls till March 31 in light of the coronavirus outbreak.



Due to the #Corona_Virus, it has been decided to close all the malls along with the school, colleges in #Maharashtra, informed Health Minister @rajeshtope11 in a press conference today pic.twitter.com/PkGhGshUFG

— MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) March 14, 2020

The news comes a day after the government had ordered a shutdown of gyms and swimming pools.

Maharashtra follows several Indian states, which have already ordered a shutdown of educational institutions as well as other public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

India has reported 83 cases and two deaths.