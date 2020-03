ICMR or Indian Council of Medical Research has started weekly tests to check if there is any evidence of community transmission of coronavirus.

It has started collecting samples from its current network of 52 labs and the results of the first weekly test will be known soon.

More than 10,000 tests have been conducted so far in the country by ICMR.

So far, India has reported 114 positive cases, as of 4 pm of March 16. Till 11:30 pm of March 15, this figure was 110. In Ladakh and Odisha reported one new case each.

The Group of Ministers on coronavirus or Covid-19 also held a meeting on Monday. The government has advised states and union territories to take measures such as avoiding mass, religious gatherings, close schools, and gyms.

Restaurants have been advised to keep a distance of 1 metre between tables and companies have been asked to allow employees to work from home wherever possible.