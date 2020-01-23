#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Indian Embassy in Beijing opens hotline for Indians in wake of Coronavirus outbreak

Updated : January 23, 2020 10:31 PM IST

Chinese officials assured all assistance, including food supply, to the Indians who stayed put in the province, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.
Wuhan and its surrounding area became the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak as the confirmed cases climbed to over 600 mostly from the city and the province with 17 deaths so far.
The embassy has started two hotlines for those who wish to get in touch with the Mission in this regard in the following phone numbers: +8618612083629 and +8618612083617.
