India has stepped up its efforts to detect and prevent a mass outbreak of the coronavirus or COVID-19 as the country's confirmed cases rose to 29 from six early this week.

Here's a list of some key numbers to make sense of the scale of the global epidemic:

29: The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID19 in India as of March 4.

14: The number of Italians, who have tested positive for coronavirus in India, have been shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from an ITBP quarantine centre.

3,542: The number of samples sent for testing for coronavirus in India as of March 4. At least 29 out of 3,542 samples have been found to be positive, while the testing of 92 samples is still in process and 23 samples are being reconfirmed.

3,200: The number of dead across the world since the virus first surfaced in China in late December.

94,000: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world.

150: The number of aircrafts Lufthansa will ground out of its total fleet of around 770 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the German airline said on March 4.

11: The number of US citizens dead due to coronavirus infection as of Wednesday, March 4.

5 billion euros: The amount the Italian government is likely to increase to help the economy withstand the outbreak of coronavirus, according to deputy economic minister Laura Castelli.

16 billion dollars (110.48 billion yuan): The amount China has allocated in coronavirus-related funding as of March 4, Chinese vice finance minister Xu Hongcai said at a press briefing on Thursday.

12 billion dollars: The amount the World Bank unveiled as aid package on Tuesday to fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.

92: The number of dead people among its more than 2,900 cases in Iran although many fear the outbreak in the Islamic Republic is far bigger.

145: The number of new coronavirus infection cases reported by South Korea on Thursday, raising its total to 5,766, second-highest in the world.

139: The number of new cases of coronavirus reported by China on Thursday, raising its totals to 80, 409 cases and 3,012 deaths, including 31 today. The number of cases was higher than Wednesday’s figure, but new deaths were lower, as the illness continues to decline in the country.

1,923: The number of patients declared cured from the coronavirus in China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

1,036: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan as of Thursday morning, 36 more than the previous day, according to NHK. At least 12 people have died from the disease, according to the health ministry.