Coronavirus outbreak: DGCA extends airport screening to passengers arriving from Japan, South Korea

Updated : February 14, 2020 08:11 PM IST

Till date, only passengers arriving from four countries -- China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore -- were being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 identified airports in India.
Two crew members, out of total 138 Indians on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess, were tested positive for the virus earlier.
So far, India has reported three confirmed cases of nCoV, all from Kerala.
