Coronavirus outbreak: All you need to know

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc across the globe since it was first reported in China late last year. Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives in China alone and upwards of 95,000 cases have been reported from across the globe. The number countries with confirmed coronavirus cases have exceeded 80.

There have been 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, including 16 Italian tourists. Italy has been the worst-affected country in Europe with the death toll in the country due to coronavirus climbing to 107 on Thursday.

What is coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation, "Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

"Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.”

The disease which results from contracting coronavirus has been named COVID-19.

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, a resident wearing a mask walks her dogs in Beijing. Pet cats and dogs cannot pass the new coronavirus on to humans, but they can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners. That's the conclusion of Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department after a dog in quarantine tested weak positive for the virus Feb. 27, Feb. 28 and March 2, using the canine's nasal and oral cavity samples. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Coronavirus origins

The first coronavirus case was recorded in Wuhan, Hubei on December 1, 2019. The Chinese authorities issued a public notice 30 days later, on December 31, and subsequently the WHO was informed of the fast-spreading epidemic.

In an unprecedented move to control the virus, China put the Hubei province under lockdown, impacting 57 million people. The movement of residents were monitored so as to check its contagion. Makeshift hospitals came up to address the rapid increase in the number of infected patients.

FILE - This Feb. 12, 2020, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a part of a temporary hospital with 1,100 beds converted from the Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Citizens have been ordered to stay in their homes for weeks in the coronavirus outbreak's epicentre of Wuhan. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP, File)

Affected countries

Despite efforts of authorities spanning the globe, coronavirus has spread to over 80 nations across all continents bar Antarctica. Deaths have been reported in lands as far as the United States and Australia. South Korea, Iran and Italy are three of the worst-affected countries outside of China. While the number of casualties in China has crossed 3,000, the number of dead in each of South Korea, Iran and Italy has crossed the three-figure mark.

Countries have issued travel advisories, advising their citizens to avoid travel to the affected countries and are also monitoring arrivals from international destinations at the airport with suspected patients put in quarantine.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state of emergency in the state. California has recorded 53 cases of coronavirus so far.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom displays a bottle of hand sanitizer while saying the state would take action against price gouging because of the coronavirus, at a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, March 4, 2020. In the aftermath of the first California resident to die from the coronavirus, Newsom declared a state declared a statewide emergency to deal with the virus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Economic impact

Coronavirus has thrown global markets into a tizzy. The volatility increased with market participants unsure of the direction that the virus would take before it is contained. More alarmingly, fears of a global recession have been sparked.

Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, earlier this week told CNBC that the coronavirus crisis will take the global economy to the brink of recession. “We wouldn’t have to see that much more weakness, whether it’s out of China and then the spillovers associated with that, or maybe the pullback in consumer activity, to turn it into a recession. Our best guess is it stops just short of that,” Hatzius said.

While Bernard Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group, pointed to the possibility of disruptions across geopolitics and trade. “For China, South Korea, Japan, Germany and Italy, the coronavirus seriously compounded the economic and political challenges they faced from trade disputes, supply chain disruptions and domestic political turmoil,” CNBC quoted him as writing in a research note.

Central banks across the globe have taken preemptive action to stem the effect of the virus.

"The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability,” the central bank said in a release issued on Tuesday.

While the United States Federal Reserve in an emergency move slashed interest rate by 50 basis points. In a statement, the central bank said it was cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent.

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate," the Fed said a statement.

British regional airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday after a plunge in travel demand, making the struggling carrier the industry's first big casualty of the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, airlines across the globe have been suspending flights and modifying routes as a precautionary measure.

A man wearing a mask takes a picture at a press preview of Raphael's exhibition in Rome, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The paintings, drawings and sketches in the most ambitious assemblage ever of Raphael works in an exhibition, more than even the Renaissance superstar had in his workshop at one time, are collectively insured for 4 billion euros ($.4 billion), against the likes of theft or vandalism. But no money can guarantee that Italy’s outbreak of coronavirus, the largest in Europe, won’t play havoc with the three-month run in Rome of the art world’s eagerly-awaited blockbuster. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Impact on tech firms

Tech firms see their executives and engineers travel widely for work. They too have taken action to ensure there is no unnecessary travel that could potentially expose their employees to the virus.

Microsoft asked many of its employees in the Seattle region near its headquarters and the San Francisco Bay Area to work from home if possible until March 25. "Taking these measures will ensure your safety and also make the workplace safer for those that need to be onsite," Microsoft executive vice-president Kurt DelBene told employees in a blog post.

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday confirmed that one of its employees in the Seattle office has contracted coronavirus. “A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,” a Facebook spokeswoman said.

Closer home, a Paytm employee was diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday at the payment firm’s Gurugram office. The affected employee had recently travelled to China.

The company subsequently advised its staff to work from home. "As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members get health tests done immediately. We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitized. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual," it said.

An Indian student wears a mask and climbs a flight of stairs at a government school in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Coronavirus in India

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that 28 positive cases of coronavirus had been detected so far in India and announced that all international flights and passengers will have to undergo screening, and not just the 12 countries listed earlier.

The number of infected persons has subsequently increased to 29.

Of those infected in India, one person was from Delhi, six of his relatives in Agra, 16 Italians and their Indian driver, one in Telangana and three cases in Kerala. Kerala was the first state in India to report confirmed coronavirus cases.

There are widespread fear about India’s preparedness to deal with a crisis of such magnitude. While China could put the entire Hubei province on lockdown and build about a dozen makeshift hospital to deal with coronavirus, India seems unlikely to be able to act in a similarly decisive fashion.

Further, India’s problems are compounded by its high population density and inadequate health infrastructure. The country has remained somewhat insulated from the virus so far and authorities will hope that it remains that way.

A kindergartener uses hand sanitizer as students are taught about personal hygiene in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, at a kindergarten in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Indonesia confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus earlier this week in two people who contracted the illness from a foreign traveller. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

Cure for coronavirus

Although organisations across the globe are working for a cure, thus far there are no vaccines to treat coronavirus. The United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) is hoping for human trials of coronavirus vaccines by next month.

WHO says, “[…] those affected should receive care to relieve symptoms. People with serious illness should be hospitalized. Most patients recover thanks to supportive care.

“Possible vaccines and some specific drug treatments are under investigation. They are being tested through clinical trials. WHO is coordinating efforts to develop vaccines and medicines to prevent and treat COVID-19.”

However, WHO recommends adopting hygienic practices to prevent the virus from spreading.