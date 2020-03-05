  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
IRCTC shares plunge 27% in six sessions amid coronavirus fears
IMF chief says coronavirus erases hopes for stronger growth in 2020
Rupee opens lower at 73.37 against dollar
Gold price falls amid profit booking at higher levels
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus outbreak: All you need to know

Updated : March 05, 2020 04:34 PM IST

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has claimed more than 3,000 lives in China alone and upwards of 95,000 cases have been reported from across the globe. Then number countries with confirmed coronavirus cases has now exceeded 80.
There have been 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, including 16 Italian tourists.
Although organisations across the globe are working for a cure, thus far there are no vaccines to treat coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: All you need to know

You May Also Like

Nifty 1-year target between 13,000-13,500 despite coronavirus scare, says Kotak Securities

Nifty 1-year target between 13,000-13,500 despite coronavirus scare, says Kotak Securities

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; metal, PSU bank indexes surge over 1%

Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in the green; metal, PSU bank indexes surge over 1%

Oil prices increase more than 1% on smaller-than-expected rise in crude stocks

Oil prices increase more than 1% on smaller-than-expected rise in crude stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement