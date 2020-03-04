Healthcare Coronavirus outbreak a right time to revisit Ayurveda wisdom on prevention, says Amway CEO Updated : March 04, 2020 11:41 PM IST AmwayCEO Milind Pant said India could also consider building long-term immunity and a healthy society as the Chinese have done in the wake of the outbreak. Pant, the first non-family member to run the Amway business since its foundation in 1959, said the Ayurveda philosophy essentially talks about prevention. He said Amway sees itself playing a role towards building a healthy society as through holistic wellness.